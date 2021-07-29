Investigations ongoing into unwanted 2020 Election door knocks in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are investigating reports of unwanted door knocks asking people about how they voted in the 2020 Election.

These are the latest developments related to concerns about recent elections. It comes a week after some residents packed York County Commission chambers demanding that they agree to Sen. Doug Mastriano’s demand for an audit of election equipment.

Now, York County leaders have received reports of people going door-to-door in the southern part of the county, saying they’re from an “Election Integrity Committee.”

Democratic Party leaders say Democrats seem to be the target.

Leaders want voters to know the door-to-door effort is not an official investigation.

“We have turned this matter over to the Southern Regional Police Department, so I want to be sensitive that this is an investigation and not comment on anything specific,” York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said. “But the individual is knocking on doors, asking questions around voting and who individuals may or may not have voted for last year.”

If someone has knocked on your door claiming to be from the “Election Integrity Committee,” the county is asking those affected to call Southern Regional Police at (717) 235-3944.

As for Sen. Mastriano’s request to audit York County’s election equipment?

County leaders say they have not heard back from him two weeks after sending him a response asking for more information. They were concerned about the expensive machines becoming decertified and useless if unapproved individuals got their hands on the machines.