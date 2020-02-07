Investigators await DNA test to identify human remains in freezer

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say they have a suspect but are waiting for DNA analysis before filing charges in a case where skeletal remains were found stuffed in an old freezer at a Warrington Township property a year ago.

The DNA will be used to identify the remains found at 40 Kralltown Road.

“It would be nicer if it came in quicker, but you have to remember we are dealing with some pretty decomposed remains,” York County Coroner Pam Gay said.

According to a search warrant affidavit filed by state police, the body was found Feb. 7, 2019, by two people inspecting the property and interested in buying it from the bank. The potential buyers told police they were looking around in an outbuilding when they discovered the remains wrapped in trash bags and under blankets in the white chest freezer.

Police searched property records last year and found the last known owner living in York Haven. That woman told investigators she owned the freezer and “knew exactly when” it was unplugged, the court document states.

The woman told investigators she cared for her grandmother and received financial compensation for the care while living at the home.

Police believe the woman continued to financial compensation after her grandmother’s death. However, she failed to acknowledge her grandmother’s death and “believed she may still be alive at 112 years of age,” the affidavit states.

ABC27 is not identifying the woman because no charges have been filed.