Investigators seek public’s tips in Newberry Township store robbery

ETTERS, Pa. (WHTM) – Police believe several people were involved in the robbery of a cell phone store in Newberry Township, and they’re asking for help to identify them.

Investigators released security camera photos from the TCC Verizon Wireless store, at 108 Newberry Parkway, where it appears two vehicles were used for the robbery just after 10 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a man and a woman in a gray SUV, possibly a 2018 or 2019 Toyota RAV4, drove around adjacent parking lots before the robbery and appeared to conduct surveillance.

The second vehicle, a white Chevrolet Camaro, arrived moments later. Two people in the Camaro drove to the rear of the store and went inside.

They said the robbers wore hooded sweatshirts and white masks. The pair walked to the back of the store and ordered a clerk to open a safe where they obtained numerous cell phones and cash.

Anybody with information should call Newberry Township police at 717-938-2608.