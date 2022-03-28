YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The It’s On Us campaign is a statewide effort to combat sexual assault on college campuses, but how is it going?

That was the topic of a tour and discussion on Monday afternoon at York College. Deputy Secretary of Education Tanya Garcia was there to see what the college has done with $27,000 in grant money this year to combat non-consensual sex.

“York College of Pennsylvania has been a five-time recipient of It’s On Us PA grants, and they are one of the exemplars in the state that have really increased awareness about sexual violence and sexual assault,” Garcia said.

Since 2016, the Wolf Administration has awarded 184 It’s On Us PA grants totaling nearly $6 million to public and private colleges and universities. The It’s On Us PA campaign is a part of a national initiative to raise awareness about sexual assault by teaching how to identify it, how to intervene, and how to create a supportive environment for victims and survivors.

To learn more about Pennsylvania’s It’s On Us campaign, visit the link here. You can also see a list of how much schools have received in program grant money here.