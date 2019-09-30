James Gibble, Bartender of York, dies

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – He was known as the Bartender of York, but to many, he was much more than that.

James Gibble died Monday after a year-long battle with lung cancer. He was 50.

Gibble, a life-long bartender in York, was a local celebrity.

“Whatever restaurant he worked for, it was just pretty much James’ show, the James Show,” said Tom Cunningham, manager of the Social Revival Club. “It was neat to see him walk into a place and transform it.”

Gibble inspired Cunningham and others to be where they are today.

“Sitting there, listening to him talk about wine and cocktails was really pretty much what ignited my passion for bartending,” Cunningham said.

Gibble’s customers were just as devoted.

“The tastes of James made the tastes of a lot of people, so people followed him no matter where he was working,” York Mayor Michael Helfrich said. “Whether it was his taste for food or wine, people respected him a lot.”

“James was more than just a bartender of York, he was someone that was friends with everyone that came in and also knew his politics, read the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post,” Helfrich added. “Whether Republican or Democrat, people had good conversations with him and respected him.”