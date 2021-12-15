Jimmy’s Grill in York County hopes to rebuild after fire

FAWN GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — The owners of a popular local restaurant say they hope to rebuild after a fire destroyed the place.

It happened on Tuesday night at Jimmy’s Grill in Fawn Grove, in southern York County. Firefighters came from miles around. During the day on Wednesday, it was clear Jimmie’s was a total loss. Folks from the tattoo parlor next door, which was also damaged, say it is a big blow.

“It’s the only place in town to eat. You know, a lot of people in town York here. Everyone knows each other. This place employed an entire family. So yeah, it’s kind of devastating,” Guardian Art Tatoo Artists, Jesse Wilson said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Firefighters believe the fire started in a pizza oven.