Job fair seeks census takers

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Supreme Court is stopping President Donald Trump’s administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census for now.

The population count is set to begin in the spring, and counties are getting ready. State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans (D-York) hosted a job fair for census takers on Thursday.

They need employees to do paperwork and knock on doors. The census takers will be trained to make the process less intimidating.

“We’re not here to knock on doors and report you or anything else. We are here to get information and data that we need to take to Harrisburg to get funding for our communities,” said Denika Chilton, a research manager for Hill-Evans.

If you are interested in a full-time or part-time job working for the Census Bureau, it’s entry level. You don’t need a resume and you can apply online.