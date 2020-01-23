Judge cited for failing to obey police; DA investigating

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Matthew Menges was cited after police say he failed to obey an officer directing traffic.

The summary citation claims Menges nearly struck a York police officer who was directing traffic Tuesday morning at East Philadelphia and Duke streets.

“He proceeded to travel when directed not to, almost ran me over,” the officer wrote on the citation.

A police spokesman told The York Dispatch the officer was rerouting traffic to clear the road for an ambulance carrying a child with a medical emergency to a hospital.

Menges was cited for disobeying an authorized person directing traffic, which carries a $25 fine plus fees and costs that bring the total due to $143.06.

District Attorney Dave Sunday’s office is reviewing a video of the incident “to determine the appropriate steps in this matter.”

“Accordingly, we have requested that the York City Police Department withdraw the summary citation so that we may complete an independent and thorough review,” Sunday’s office said in a statement.