Judge rejects plea agreement in alleged child abuse case

WEST YORK, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania judge has rejected the guilty plea of a man accused of severely beating five of his seven young children after the defendant said in court that he “didn’t do anything.”

The York Daily Record reports that 73-year-old Charles Benjamin was scheduled to plead guilty Monday to aggravated assault and child endangerment in exchange for a sentence of 185 days to 23 months, which would have made him eligible for parole immediately.

But asked by a prosecutor to describe his actions, he said “I didn’t do anything to the children” – and a York County judge then rejected the plea agreement.