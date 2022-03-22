YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A man charged in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl in 2019 has been found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges.

According to the York County District Attorney’s Office, a jury convicted 20-year-old Daiquan Maurice Dickerson of first-degree murder after he shot and killed 17-year-old Emily Shoemaker on Dec. 12, 2019. Dickerson also faces charges for criminal conspiracy to murder of the first degree, criminal attempt to murder of the first degree, murder of the third degree, aggravated assault, and firearms not to be carried without a license.

Formal sentencing for Dickerson will be held on May 27 at 10 a.m.