Juvenile charged for threat on York County School of Technology

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There was an increased police presence at the York County School of Technology Monday after a threat was made by a juvenile.

The York Area Regional Police filed a criminal juvenile allegation charging a 15-year-old male with terroristic threats.

Police said to alleviate community and public safety concerns there was an increased police presence at the school Monday morning.

Anyone with more information regarding the incident is asked to call the York Area Regional Police at 717-741-1259 EXT 482.

