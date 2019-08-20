Family: 6-year-old boy fatally shot in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 6-year-old boy has died after a shooting incident in the city Tuesday afternoon, according to his family.

Officers were called to the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street just after 2 p.m. and discovered that family members had taken the boy to York Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said in a news release.

The boy’s name was not immediately released, and additional details were not available.

The York County Coroner’s office is expected to release additional information in the evening. York police planned to issue an updated news release in the morning.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call York police at 717-849-2204 or York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS, or text information to “York tips” at 847411 (TIP411).