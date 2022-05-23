RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – Kaltreider-Benfer Library will open with limited services at Windsor Manor Elementary School as the permanent S. Charles Street location closes for expansion.

According to Kaltreider-Benfer Library Executive Director Don Dellinger, members should use the school’s Second Street entrance and rear door 5A to access the library.

Kaltreider-Benfer Library will operate during the following hours at the school: Monday and Wednesday 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., and closed on Saturday and Sunday. Community members with questions should call the library at (717) 244-2032.

The library will offer book checkout and return, browsing of new items for kids and adults, browsing of large print books, holds pickup, DVD rentals, and SummerQuest registration and activities. In addition, members can scan and make copies at the library, and access printing services by emailing files to be printed.

Unavailable services include faxing, computer access, restrooms, and seating. Because the library does not have a book drop at the school, after-hours book return is not available. The book drop at the South Charles Street site is also closed during construction. Library materials should be returned during Kaltreider’s operating hours or dropped off at any YCL location. Directions and hours are available for other locations at yorklibraries.org.

“Kaltreider-Benfer Library is the third of our campaign projects to get underway,” says York County Libraries President Robert F. Lambert. “We announced the projects in April 2019. Since that time, Kreutz Creek Library’s new building is complete. Martin Library’s extensive renovation is about to cross the finish line, and Kaltreider-Benfer Library’s expansion project is starting to roll.”

The construction project is expected to be completed in early 2023.