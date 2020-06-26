Kane Brown will perform at 2021 York State Fair

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Another 2020 York State Fair concert is being moved to next years line-up after the fair was canceled.

Kane Brown will perform next year on July 26, 2021.

All tickets purchased for this year’s concert will remain valid for the 2021 show.

You can also get a refund starting July 8. You will receive an email with instructions on how to proceed to receive your refund. Funds should appear into your debit/credit account within 3-7 business days upon submitting for your refund request. Kane Brown refunds will need to be requested within 30 days of July 8 in order to be validated.

The York State Fair is not responsible for tickets bought from a third-party site, or ticket reseller. Our refund policy only applies to tickets purchased directly from www.yorkstatefair.org, our direct phone orders, or our box office.

