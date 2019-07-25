Karns to open new store in Newberry Commons

ETTERS, Pa. (WHTM) – Karns Quality Foods announced it is opening a new location in the Newberry Commons Shopping Plaza.

The new store is expected to open early next year at a location previously occupied by Darrenkamp’s.

The store will include a full-service fresh meat and seafood department, an updated produce department and expanded salad bar, and self-checkout, Karns said in a news release.

The company says over 100 jobs will be added to the community. Interested applicants can apply at KarnsFoods.com/careers.