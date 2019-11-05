Kennard-Dale football player back in ICU after head injury, family reports

FAWN GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Kennard-Dale High School football player who suffered a head injury and collapsed during a game last month is back in an intensive care unit, according to his family.

Patrick Maloney suffered an allergic reaction to a dye used for a CT scan, his mother wrote on the team’s Facebook page Tuesday morning.

“He is back on a ventilator due to this but that’s a good thing because he was beginning to have trouble breathing, prompting the CT scan,” the post reads. “The breathing problem is due to some type of infection in his lungs.”

“Thank you to the coaches who were there cheering him on during a breathing treatment! I know he worked harder because of it,” his mother added.

Maloney, a senior captain on the football team, has been in a hospital since suffering the injury and collapsing on the sideline Oct. 25. He was removed from a ventilator and sedation last week.

