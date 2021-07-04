Knife incident in Goldsboro leaves one injured

GOLDSBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — Newberry Township Police Department is reporting an incident involving a knife that left one injured with the suspect in custody in York County.

Officers responded to a house on the 600 block of Hill Point Drive in Goldsboro Borough on Sunday afternoon. Police say a resident in the house called to report her husband was attacked by his brother who was armed with a knife.

A 30-year-old man suffered injuries to his hand and face from the incident.

Police arrested Jeffrey S. Kelly, 33, following the incident and charged him with Aggravated Assault and other related charges. He was transported to York County Central Booking to be arraigned on charges.

Newberry Police were assisted by Fairview Township Police and Newberry Township EMS.