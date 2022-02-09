Kreutz Creek Library reopens with new features in York County location

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Back in November 2021, people packed up and moved out of the old Kreutz Creek Library. Months later, the move is complete and the new location has officially opened in York County and the library’s employees are excited to show off the new facility.

“This library was a powerhouse in providing resources and opportunities to over 43,000 visitors a year in its tiny quarters. I can’t wait to see its service to the community in this larger state-of-the-art facility,” said Kreutz Creek Library Manager Susan Nenstiel.

The new location features areas specifically for children, teens, and adults, a conference room, study room, public access computers, and a community room for storytime and other library activities. Outside the building is a small courtyard that will be used for special programs.

“We now have a dedicated teen space. We have a children’s area. We have an adult space. and we’re just ecstatic to have everybody come in,” Nenstiel added.

The library is located at 66 Walnut Springs Road in Hellam Township. It is open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It remains closed on Sundays.