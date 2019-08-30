Labor Day Weekend Events in York

York, PA — This weekend will be filled with festivals taking place throughout the city to celebrate the Labor Day holiday, family, community, culture, and food.

This is an itinerary for events that will be held in York this weekend.

Rafiki African Festival

Saturday, August 31, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Foundry Park on the Codorus

The Inaugural Rafiki African Cultural Festival is a free, family-friendly event, celebrating diversity and the various African cultures in York. Planned by the Rafiki Africa Foundation, this event is making its debut in York City after 10 successful years of running in Lancaster, PA. The event will feature authentic cuisine representing local African communities, vendors, local non-profit resource tables, kids activities, African dance and music, as well as a fashion show. The event is in partnership with the City of York and is sponsored by Rafiki Africa, Rafiki Shoppe, York Cultural Alliance and PA Council of the Arts. More information can be found on the Facebook event page: “Rafiki African Festival” or at the website www.rafikiafricanfestival.com

What the Food Trucks

Sunday, September 1, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Penn Park

This FREE event features music, community resources, free stuff, kid and family fun, merchants, beer, food, food and more food. About 40 different trucks of food to be exact. This annual event brings out more than 20,000 people and it is basically the biggest block party in York City, bringing together all the best that York has to offer… and lots of food. Food prices vary by truck, but the good times and good people are complimentary and guaranteed! Musical performers include Devix, Port Ellis, Emmanuel Nsingani and RalphReal and the Family Jam. The event is organized by Crocodile Dog Marketing. More information can be found on the Facebook event page: “What the Food Trucks York” or at www.whatthefoodtrucks.com.

York City Centennial Photograph in Continental Square

Sunday, September 1, 1 p.m. at Continental Square

This historic FREE event will commemorate the 100-year anniversary of York City’s first “selfie.” On September 1, 1919, the annual convention and parade of the York County Firemen’s Association convened in York’s center square for a commemorative panoramic photo of the day’s events. Included in this photo are members from local Boy Scout troops, elected officials, residents, and passers-by. On September 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., local photographers will once again document the people of York in an accurate reproduction of the 1919 photograph. In a nod to the technology of today, a drone photograph will also be taken to document this momentous occasion. We are inviting members of the public to join us in the square at 12:20 p.m. to begin staging and preparations for the photograph.

York-Adams County Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO Labor Day Fishing Derby

Monday, September 2, 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Kiwanis Lake

Sponsored by the York-Adams County Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO in cooperation with the City of York. Ages 1 through 15. Prizes in two categories: 1 through 8 years of age, and 9 through 15 years of age.

York City Labor Day Festival

Monday, September 2, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Kiwanis Lake

This annual event features entertainment, food, fun and fireworks for the whole family! Bring out your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy time with family and friends. This is a City of York event sponsored by FirstEnergy Foundation and Green Mountain Energy.

For more information visit www.yorkcity.org