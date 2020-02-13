Lack of upkeep to York war memorial causing frustration

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A memorial to veterans of the Vietnam war has a prime location outside the York fairgrounds, but some feel the memorial is not getting the upkeep and respect it deserves.

The memorial at the York fairgrounds is for lives lost in every single American war, but one of the first ones you see after driving through the main gate is the Vietnam War Memorial.

Delays in repairs are shedding light on financial setbacks to keeping monuments in their best condition.

“I think every York County veteran should be concerned about this it is a sign of disrespect,” Harold Redding, Vietnam War veteran, York City said.

Harold Redding knew several men on this memorial from his time at William Penn High School, so he’s passionate, about keeping it good shape.

“In a way its another symbol of that past experience with Vietnam veterans where respect was not given to them and this is a symbol of that war,” Redding said.

Over the past year, he’s grown frustrated noticing cracks breaks, and sunken bricks. He’s calling on the fairgrounds to pull money from an account set aside for repairs.

There is $8,000 in that account.

“Yeah its always a challenge. It’s always frustrating trying to find funding to do things like that,” Bryan Blair, York Fair CEO said.

York Fair officials say they got a quote to fix the crack and it’s over $1,700. Leaving close to $6,000 in the account to fix repairs, for years to come.

The fair has no money allocated in its budget to repair any of the memorials throughout the grounds.

“We are going to approach the foundation about the funds and if there’s no funds there we will figure out as we go, but certainly our intent is to keep the monument in as good as condition as we can,” Blair said.

It’s frustration on both ends, for veterans like Redding, and the fair, who want to keep monuments looking nice.

To put this into perspective it would cost the fairgrounds, $55,000 to clean and restore just the plagues throughout the fairgrounds right now. But again, there’s no money allocated in the fairs budget for that type of work.

The fair says if you want to donate to help with these efforts you can do that by calling them or the York County Community Foundation.