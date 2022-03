YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Demolition begins in April on the dam at Lake Williams in York County.

The dam is 110 years old and does not meet modern building standards. Water levels have been lowered ahead of the demolition, which starts on April 4. A new dam should be in place by the end of next year.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

During the construction, some trail and water activities will be unavailable.