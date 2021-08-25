Lakota Sioux man says York neighbors, landlord stole his handmade crafts

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Brady Traversie says it started with ignorant questions.

“‘Can you expel spirits from the house? Are you a medicine man?’ All this other stuff,” Traversie said, who lives in a mobile home park in Warrington Township. “I’m not a medicine man. I’m a Native American artisan. I make stuff.”

“It’s like, ‘You’re from Scotland. do you know William Wallace?'” Traversie continued. “You know, that’s kind of a stupid question, right?”

But then Traversie says unkind words gave way to actions, for which two neighbors and the park’s landlord are now charged criminally (the neighbors for criminal mischief and the landlord for criminal solicitation).

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

abc27 News is not naming the neighbors and landlord. The neighbors refused to comment. The landlord didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.

Traversie says he and his wife went to care for his wife’s father, who was in hospice in Florida. When they returned after a couple of months, he says items of value from his wooded backyard were missing: two hand-carved benches, a waterproof tarp, and three flags (two Lakota Sioux and one American).

Kyle G. King, the chief administrator for the York County District Attorney’s Office, confirmed the charges but declined to elaborate “at this early stage of the prosecution.”

Traversie says he and his wife have lived in the park for four years. The problems didn’t start immediately. He had a birthday party, “and everybody came. Everything was fine.”

What he wants now: “I hope that they pay for what they did. I mean, what I made, it can’t be replaced.”

Traversie says the crafts weren’t just a hobby. He has a business called “Dirty Savage Crafts,” co-opting a slur for indigenous Americans. His dream: a warehouse employing dozens of people.

“I know how to make the stuff, so, you know, why not make a business out of it?” Traversie said. “And I want it here in York.”