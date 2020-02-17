Lane restrictions scheduled on I-83 North bridge over Route 851 in Shrewsbury Township

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT plans to set new bridge beams on I-83 in Shrewsbury, York County starting Monday at 9:00 p.m. until Tuesday at 5:00 a.m.

The construction is happening on the I-83 North bridge over Route 851. This will cause I-83 North to be restricted to a single lane at Exit 4 and drivers on 851 could be stopped for 15 minutes at a time.

The north and southbound bridges are being replaced to allow clearance for Route 851 to be widened to four lanes.

Crews will lift five 68-foot-long reinforced concrete bridge beams onto the new northbound bridge, carrying I-83 over Route 851. This is part of a $29.9 million Diverging Diamond Interchange project.

Other work includes lengthening and reconstructing the on and off-ramps within the interchange, replacing the culvert that carries Deer Creek beneath the interchange and installing traffic signals, drainage, sidewalks, stormwater management facilities, highway lighting, guardrail, signs and pavement markings.

PennDOT expects the project to be completed in the summer of 2021.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction along I-83 during construction except for short term off-peak lane closures to adjust traffic patterns.

Drivers can expect these lane restrictions Monday, Feb. 17 starting at 9 p.m. Crews are tentatively scheduled to complete the same work on the southbound bridge on Thursday night, weather permitting.