Last-minute York State Fair prep is no cause for concern: “Oh, they’ll be ready”

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The day before the excitement of opening day for the state’s biggest fair has its own share of excitement. In fact, the close-but-still-unfinished state of the fair is enough to make you wonder: Will it really be ready when the gates open in less than a day?

“Oh, they’ll be ready,” Montgomery Stambaugh, the York State Fair’s marketing director, said Thursday afternoon. “This is normal. We always work up until the last minute.”

Workers could be seen polishing midway rides, which all appeared to be assembled. One major task remaining, because it’s one that can’t be done too early, is a parade of livestock into their hall, which is coming later tonight.

One change this year compared to previous years: This is July, not September. That means, notwithstanding Thursday’s mild temperatures, the possibility of some hot days. Stambaugh’s advice, in addition to staying hydrated?

“All of our buildings except one this year will have air conditioning,” she said. “So feel free to stop inside and check out some of the exhibits and cool off.”

Outside, she said, “we’ll have cooling stations along with the big box fans and misters.”

The fair opens Friday and will run through Sunday, Aug. 1. It’ll open at 11 a.m. each Friday, Saturday and Sunday and at 12 noon Monday through Thursday, and it’ll remain open until each night’s musical act leaves the stage (roughly 11 p.m., Stambaugh said). Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children 6-17 years old and also college students with valid ID; children 5 and under are free.

Virtual wristbands for unlimited rides cost between $20 and $25, depending on the day of the week, or you can buy individual ride tickets for $1 each (some rides require more than one ticket).