Last person known to have seen Robert Vicosa and his two abducted daughters discusses encounter

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Investigators say Robert Vicosa, the man wanted for abducting his two young daughters, assaulted his estranged wife in Windsor Township and fled with his daughters Aaminah and Giana Vicosa. Vicosa’s wife is not the last person known to have been with him and his daughters, though; that person is Barb Humer, and she spoke with abc27 about her experience.

Police have been warning people not to approach Vicosa, but Humer, who lives in Red Lion, didn’t have a choice because, she said, he approached her. She said Vicosa came out of her camper wearing only a towel wrapped around his waist — a towel because police say he ran the car he was driving into the canal on Humer’s property — and pointed a gun at her.

“I said, ‘Here’s money, I have money saved. It wasn’t much.’ I said, ‘Take my money. Take the car and just leave.’ He said, ‘I don’t want your money, and I don’t want your car.’ He said, ‘I just want warm clothes…I’m wet,'” Humer recounted.

Humer said she got Vicosa the dry clothes while his daughters watched cartoons on the TV, but she did not get Vicosa something else he asked for: rope. She said it seemed like something he would want to do something bad with.

Police say Humer did everything right.