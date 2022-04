YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A late-night shooting occurred on Wednesday night in the City of York.

York County Dispatch confirmed a shooting happened on the 500 block of West Market Street. It was called in around 11:15 p.m.

No reports of injuries or fatalities at this time.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide updates as they become available.