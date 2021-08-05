Lawsuit filed in 2019 alleged wrongful death of Vietnam veteran in WellSpan York Hospital

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The tragic death of a 72-year-old York County Marine Corps veteran has sparked a major lawsuit against WellSpan York Hospital after he was allegedly abandoned in an emergency room waiting area for nearly two hours.

On Thursday, attorneys for then 72-year-old Terry Lynn Odoms, announced the lawsuit and portions of a disturbing surveillance video showing Odoms’ final moments as he waited for medical treatment that never came.

According to a press release from attorneys, Odoms was transported to the emergency room of WellSpan York Hospital shortly before 10 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2019. At the time, he was showing abnormally high heart and respiratory rates.

After 40 minutes, Odoms allegedly flailed his arm and arched his back in an attempt to gain the attention of a hospital worker. The release states Odom, still parked in his wheelchair, then slumped and became motionless moments later.

“A decorated veteran who fought for our country was abandoned and left to suffer and die by a health system that knew it wasn’t adequately staffed. No one bothered even to check on him when his name was called but elicited no response,” said Matt Casey, the Odoms family attorney.

