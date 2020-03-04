Leader Heights Animal Hospital to host 3rd annual K9 Veterans Day event

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Leader Heights Animal Hospital will be hosting it’s third annual K9 Veterans Day event March 21, to recognize, honor, and memorialize service animals from all organizations in the York and surrounding areas.

This is an opportunity to pay tribute to the dogs and their handlers who selflessly serve.

The event will include hero awards for local service animals, including a 1971 Sgt and his fallen K9, and memorializing fallen service animals in the K9 Memorial garden. There will also be K9 demonstrations, free food, children’s activities, crafts, face painting, raffle items, fundraising for the West York K9 Department and York County Sheriffs Office K9 Department, retired K9 heroes up for adoption, and more.

Also at the event will be a book signing by children’s author MJ McKlusky.

The event will take place at the hospital at 199 Leader Heights Road on March 21, from 1 p.m to 4 p.m.