Leaders see York development as turning point

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – There’s a lot of development happening in York.

Vacant buildings are being renovated, sometimes after decades of being empty.

City leaders are calling it a turning point.

“Every year it gets better and better, and it continues to build on the success of the past,” said Kevin Schreiber, the president and CEO of the York County Economic Alliance.

In the past decade, a quarter of a billion dollars has gone into city revitalization.

“That is no small feat for a city our size,” Schreiber said. “That is definitely not a static city by any stretch of the imagination.

At the beginning of the year, all but one corner of Continental Square had vacant buildings. Now, there’s a booming new café, a joint workspace, a yoga studio and a new nightclub in the works.

“We are definitely on the crest of a wave right now,” Mayor Michael Helfrich said.

York has been getting more help from the state. Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration gave $70 million in project funding beyond annual allocations.

“What we have to do is keep the momentum behind because we have seen this before in the early 2000s,” Helfrich said. “The way to support the development of York city is to either live here and spend your money here or come here and spend your money here.”

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.