Legislation goes to governor to dedicate bridge over Inners Creek to fallen Marine

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The House and Senate sent legislation to Governor Wolf’s desk that would dedicate the bridge over Inners Creek along Iron Stone Hill Road as the Corporal Michael Cohen Memorial Bridge.

According to the sponsor, Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York), a York County resident and Dallastown graduate, Corporal Michael Cohen enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps while working on his degree at York Technical Institute. He moved up his enlistment date following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, causing him to miss graduation.

Phillips-Hill says Cpl. Cohen fought in what is considered the “bloodiest battle since Vietnam” and paid the ultimate sacrifice in Fallujah, Iraq on November 22, 2004.

“Corporal Cohen’s selflessness and commitment to his country and community should always be remembered. His story of giving up a stable future in IT to go serve his country at our greatest time of need shows unwavering patriotism and heroism. We are forever grateful for Corporal Cohen and should continue to do everything we can to ensure his story and bravery is never forgotten,” Phillips-Hill said.

The governor has ten days to sign the bill, veto the bill, or allow it to become law without his signature.