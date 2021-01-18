Lesson learned: Students spend MLK Day at school — but not in classrooms

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Online or in person, most students had Monday off. And why not? It was, after all, a national holiday honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.

Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in York weren’t in their classrooms, either. But nor were they off. They honored MLK with an annual day of service.

Fifth-grade students baked casseroles for the hungry. Sixth-graders decorated posters with messages about the civil rights leader. Younger students made packets of masks for people who can’t afford those and utensils for people to eat the food.

No classrooms. But plenty of lessons.

Why the masks?

“Because the coronavirus is around,” explained Luke Sanders, a first-grade student. “And if people get it, it’s really bad.”

Why MLK day?

“He wanted people to not be separated from people,” explained second-grader Marsean DeShields. “There was a law where black people had to go separate places. And he did not like that law. So he changed that law.”

“Part of his dream is that he wanted to help the poor,” said Marsean’s teacher, Heather Lamothe. “So that’s exactly what we’re doing today.”