RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — The Kaltreider-Bennifer Libary announced on Wednesday, March 23 that several service changes are being put in place due to the construction that will be taking place over the next few months. The changes in services are planned to be implemented on April 4.

Starting on April 4, only the front part of the library will be open for member use. Other services will be offered at the circulation desk and five public computers will be available. A selection of materials will be accessible for browsing in the front section of the library as well. However, the restrooms and seating areas will be unavailable during this time.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“Kaltreider-Benfer Library is the third of our campaign building projects to get underway. Kreutz Creek Library is now complete, and Martin Library is slated to be finished this spring,” York County Libraries President Robert F. Lambert said. “We are excited to see the upcoming transformation of Kaltreider-Benfer Library. It will be expanding to the rear, growing from 10,000 to nearly 13,800 square feet to provide additional resources and programming for the community”

The construction of the library will feature an over 3,700 square foot addition and will feature dedicated children and teen program spaces, and a relocated open service desk area to assist members easily.

The library’s regular operating hours will be in effect during the construction and changes in service.