YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Life Path Christian Ministries in York will hold a free Christmas meal for the community.

The meal will be held at Life Path men’s shelter on West Market Street.

The morning will begin at 11 a.m. with a devotional message in the chapel, followed by the meal served in the cafeteria from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Life Path Christian Ministries says all are welcome to attend.

For more information about Life Path visit lifepathyork.org.