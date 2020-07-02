Lincoln Charter School students visit community garden

York

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Students at Lincoln Charter School spent the first day of July working on York’s community garden.

Hope Street Learning Lab gives children in York a hands-on learning approach to growing food. The learning lab is partnering with local businesses to turn a shipping container into an aquaponics classroom.

