Lincoln Charter School students visit community garden

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A New York City man has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole in the beating death of his girlfriend outside her Pennsylvania home more than three years ago.

Edia Lawrence, 21, was convicted in March of second-degree murder, robbery, burglary and related crimes in the March 2017 death of 19-year-old Ahshantianna (ah-shan-tee-AHN’-ah) Johnson in Mount Wolf.