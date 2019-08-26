Littlestown man dies after crash on Route 15

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 24-year-old Littlestown man died after a two-vehicle crash on Route 15 in northern York County Sunday evening.

Kyle Zepp was a passenger in a 2006 Toyota Camry that collided with a 2002 Ford F250 pickup at the intersection with Clearsprings Road in Franklin Township, about four miles south of Dillsburg, just before 6 p.m.

Zepp died at WellSpan York Hospital early Monday, York County Coroner Pam Gay said.

Northern York County Regional police said the Ford was traveling east on Clearsprings Road and failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection. The truck entered Route 15 and was struck by the southbound Toyota.

The driver of the pickup, a 62 year old Franklin Township man, was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital and was is in critical condition.

A 19-year-old Fairfield woman driving the Toyota was conscious and alert on the scene. She also was transported to the hospital, police said.