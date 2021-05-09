Live music makes a return as COVID-19 restrictions ease

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Live music is an experience that people have been dreaming of for the last year and a half.

COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to lift as hundreds of millions Americans receive their vaccinations, allowing them to safely gather among other people again. Most people haven’t seen live music since before the pandemic began.

abc27 Photojournalist Drew Fox got the opportunity to get a first-hand experience at The Cantina in York. Here’s a look at the scenes provided by the band who is simply known as “The.”