Local business offers free flag cleaning

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - ZIPS Dry Cleaners is making sure your American flag is in perfect shape for Memorial Day, free of charge.

Just like your clothes, American flags need a wash to keep the red, white and blue in perfect condition.

"This is the least we can do for those who have died or sacrificed their life for our liberty and our freedom," ZIPS owner Diego Osorio said.

ZIPS offers this service all year, but this week, they received five flags to clean, just in time for the holiday weekend.

"Some of them need to be washed out, others are new and they just want to get the wrinkles out," said Osorio.

Once you bring your flag in, it is put in the washing machine, separate from other clothes. Next, the flag is pressed.

"Once it gets cleaned, we have to press this and basically, all we want to accomplish is making sure there are no wrinkles," said Osorio.

Each flag is different, some are made out of cotton, nylon or polyester and the pressing process varies.

Hang it up and it is ready to go for Memorial Day.

ZIPS has another location in Lancaster County. If you come in before 9 a.m., you can get same-day service.