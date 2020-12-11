Local business opens in York among new mitigations

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — In the times of shutdowns and mitigation efforts, some are still opening new businesses, like The York Merchant which is set to open Friday, Dec. 11.
It will feature local craftsmen, artisans and makers of all kinds, allowing them to rent booth space, fill it with products and allow The York Merchant to handle the rest for you, including paperwork and accounting.
The York Merchant consists of 10,000 square feet of space on the first floor of the New York Wire Works building.
