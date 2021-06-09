Local businesses can receive extra recovery help through York’ “Downtown Bloom Grants”

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Some local businesses can get extra help recovering from the pandemic, starting Wednesday, June 9.

York now has a program called “Downtown Bloom Grants,” which is not emergency aid. Instead, it is for businesses to make tangible improvements, such as design upgrades or new credit card processing systems.

“They’re not geared towards COVID relief funds per se, because of the amount of funds that have been available to businesses but just another way to support them now, moving forward, to new ideas and improvements for their business,” Sully Pinos, director of business solution/innovation for York County Economic Alliance.

The YoCo Bloom Grant Program was first formed in 2018 and expand in 2019 to include a Downtown-focused grant. Since the day of its opening, Bloom grants have awarded $215,000 to 67 small businesses.

There is a total of $25,000 available with the goal to provide financial support.

The application opened Wednesday, June 9 and will close Monday, June 28 at 5 p.m. The pitch presentation for finalists will be held on Tuesday, July 6 and applicants will be notified of funding decisions by Friday, July 9.