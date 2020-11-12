Local company saves home for York veterans facing eviction

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — When three York veterans were in danger of losing their home, a local company stepped in to save it, just in time for Veterans Day.

The veterans were facing eviction because of a zoning rule about non-family members living together. That’s when Ray Abboud and his real estate company Cash Now stepped in to buy it and fix the issue.

“They were going to get evicted by the township because it wasn’t proper zoning,” Abboud said. “We did all the requirements in order for us to be able to get this approved for them to stay. Because otherwise if it wasn’t for that to happen, they would be all finding a place to live elsewhere.”

One of those veterans is Ron Pleas’ant, who said it was a major weight lifted off of their shoulders.

“It lifts your spirits just to be able to come home and whatever rigors you’ve gone through today, you’re home now and you can leave those problems at the door. Which that’s very helpful, and we’re very grateful for that,” Pleas’ant said.

Not only did Abboud and Cash Now buy the house, they fully remodeled it as well.

“All new flooring, all new paint, all new led lighting, all new kitchen, all new appliances, new bathrooms,” Abboud said. “We still have some little things to do yet but we are doing a total overhaul on the home because it was in much need of it.”

“They did a phenomenal job. When I walk in here, you know, I feel like wow, like I broke into someone else’s home,” Pleas’ant said.

It’s an act of service for those who served us. For the veterans it’s a new lease on life.

“I have a lot of respect for them and all veterans who have served our country. This is just a way for us to give back,” Abboud said.

“Veterans of all kinds have different kinds of issues from time to time. And it’s just nice that someone came along and understood those needs and met them,” Pleas’ant said.