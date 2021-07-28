Local libraries host talks for teens in York and Adams as part of SummerQuest series

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York and Adams County teenagers are getting a jumpstart on their futures this summer, thanks to local adults who’ve made it big.

Libraries in York and Adams are running a special SummerQuest series to give children and teens a variety of activities to continue learning during their summer break. The free program also provides prizes from local businesses to encourage kids to continue reading.

One session featured Mike Greenhold in a live Zoom session for the teens. He’s a York native who’s worked for Disney and now works for Netflix.

When he was growing up, these kinds of activities and programs did not exist.

“At that time, any information I could’ve gotten from anybody would’ve just been pure gold,” Greenholt said. “So if I can give some of that back, I’m happy to do so.”

Next week, local author Jared Reck will visit the York/Adams Libraries via Zoom on August 3 at 2 p.m. He’ll be discussing his latest novel, “Donuts and Other Proclamations of Love,” showcasing a story of humor and heartbreak about food trucks, festivals and first loves.

Teens can pick up a free copy at their library while supplies last with participation in the Zoom.

Registration for the event is free and can be found on York and Adams County libraries’ websites.