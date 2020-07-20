Local McDonald’s reopens after grill malfunction

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A McDonald’s on Route 15 in Dillsburg has reopened this morning after a fire safety system above the grill malfunctioned over the weekend causing an eye irritant to be released.

The owner says no one was seriously hurt but two employees had to flush out their eyes and drive themselves to an urgent care.

It happened around 12:30 Sunday afternoon.

The fast-food restaurant said it will perform a detailed cleaning.

