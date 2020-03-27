Local party business creates happiness amidst coronavirus

EAST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Balloon Boutique an innovative specialty company located in York, joined over 200 balloon professionals, representing 8 countries, in a social media campaign known as “One Million Bubbles.”

According to the One Million Bubbles website “the intent is for the professional balloon industry to share their talents and skills that day to help bring happiness to as many lives as they can and remind the world that there is hope and kindness still out there as they face the new realities of COVID-19.”

One Million Bubbles gives the balloon professionals an opportunity to use one million balloons “to create ten times as many smiles during this scary time for so many around the world.”

Many balloon professionals are creating something fun in their yards with the message of “Be Safe Be Kind.” Other artists working from home will be broadcasting live on social media conducting live Q&A sessions as they create fun pieces, which is an excellent opportunity for children stuck at home to learn from these talented and experienced professionals in a unique way like never before.