Local police say recent shootings in York are not connected

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York Police say a string of recent shootings are unrelated to one another.

The latest happened Thursday morning around 3 a.m. at Newberry and Clark Streets. Someone shot a 59-year-old man during an attempted robbery.

Police say they have good leads and a possible suspect.

Just a few hours prior, two people were shot on Cleveland Avenue.

Police say, in most of these cases, the victims know their attackers.

“It certainly seems like we’ve had a rough week. We’ve had a fair amount of shootings in the last six days. But prior to that, we actually had a pretty good stretch where we didn’t have any,” said Daniel Lentz, acting Lieutenant for York City Police Department.

Lieutenant Lentz said another shooting last, night involving a woman who shot herself in the leg, was accidental