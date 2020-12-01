Local small business finds a new way to attract shoppers

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A local shop in York found a new way to attract customers despite having to close for almost 10 weeks at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

My Girlfriend’s Wardrobe in York city ramped up its social media presence to get shoppers excited and interested in visiting their small business.

Between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, this increase in sales is a sign of hope for small businesses.

“As a retailer, I always look forward to those days, I love seeing people in stores and finding gifts, and this year especially, just to have a little bit of a positive thing to look forward to was really nice,” Alexandria Hammond, owner of MGW, said.

My Girlfriend’s Wardrobe reported that the shop’s sales are not only up from last year but have beaten last November’s sales altogether.