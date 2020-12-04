Local St. Patrick’s Day 2021 parade canceled due to COVID-19

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York’s St. Patrick’s Day parade scheduled for mid-March 2021 will not be happening. Parade officials announced on Friday the annual event would be cancelled due to COVID-19.

The volunteers behind the event made the announcement on Friday morning, saying this would’ve been the 37th year of the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

After seeking advice from state health officials, they ultimately decided it was in their community’s best interest to limit the spread of coronavirus and postpone the parade until 2022.

While there will be some sort of virtual celebration, those details have yet to be announced.

“So we did delay as long as we could, but given the unknowns and the uncertainty we thought it best at this time to cancel the parade,” said Victory Connor, a member of the St. Patrick’s Day parade committee.

Organizers are hopeful that the parade will resume in 2022 because of a COVID-19 vaccine.