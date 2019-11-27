Local veteran gets a life-changing gift

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – It hasn’t been a good year for Tony Jones’ family. He found out in January that his wife has stage-four colorectal cancer. He recently lost his job, placing a priority on taking care of his sick wife and three kids.

Amber Jones has been walking to chemotherapy. With no car, she’d have to walk for several hours along busy roads to get to appointments.

“I would have to pay for it later because my legs and my feet would give me a lot more trouble,” she said.

Tony Jones, an Iraq war veteran, got help from the local VA. That’s where their story was overheard. The owners of Thornton Automotive of Dover and Bew Vino offered them a free car.

“She always used to pay for people’s groceries or feed the homeless,” Tony said of his wife. “She said this will come back in the long run.”

The Jones family has a GoFundMe here.