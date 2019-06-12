Local woman wins vacation on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -- A local woman got the call of a lifetime Wednesday morning.

Terri Witman, of York, was the Lucky Travel Trivia player on "Live with Kelly and Ryan".

Before getting to her question, Witman had a bit of fun with the hosts, trying to convince them she was an Uber driver who once had Willie Nelson as a passenger.

"why did willie nelson need a driver? hahaha that's a good question, it was a few years ago and i'm not sure why he needed a driver there was too many people."

Witman didn't "stump the hosts" to win a mug, but we're sure she's not too upset because she did know Samuel L. Jackson saw his wife in "To Kill a Mockingbird" six times, winning herself a trip to Antigua worth nearly $10,000.