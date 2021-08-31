Long Level Marina in York preparing for rising waters

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Local marinas are preparing for Wednesday’s possible flooding. Long Level Marina, downriver from Wrightsville, houses some of the biggest boats in the Midstate.

For now, most boats that are moored are staying there. But they’ve already moved boats out of low-lying dry docks. That’s partly a lesson learned from a flood exactly three years ago today.

“We actually had to pull all of our storage boats out of there quickly because of how rapidly the water was coming in. There’s a creek behind there. We were concerned boats starting to flow on top of the trailers. That was, you know, a bit cautious. So we’re trying to prepare early this year,” Long Level Marina Store and Rental Manager, Kaleigh Roehrig said.

The Creek overflows more quickly than the river.