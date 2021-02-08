Long-vacant Hanover building to become luxury apartments plus retail and/or restaurants

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — It was built nearly a century ago and abandoned by its long-term occupant a half-century ago when suburban malls sprouted. Soon the former two-level Montgomery Ward in downtown Hanover will be a mix of 16 luxury apartments plus about 3,000 square feet of ground-level retail and/or restaurants. (The exact mix of the commercial space won’t be known until space is leased.)

The idea is several years old but required a mix of funding an coordination at several layers of government.

Integrated Development Partners of Wormleysburg, in Cumberland County, is developing the project with the support of millions of dollars in grants and tax incentives, including a $1.4 million grant from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

The building has been occupied for moments since Ward left, but the history of the past half-century is mostly sad, including a fire that gutted much of the building’s interior.

“So we’re real excited to see a developer come in here now and have a vision for this, and certainly build on some of the other successes like the McAllister hotel,” which was redeveloped into apartments, said Eric Mains, director of planning and engineering for the borough of Hanover.

“There’s definitely still a movement happening where people want to live in more walkable communities,” said Jonathan Bowser, the managing partner of Integrated Development Partners. “There just isn’t enough inventory. So you’re starting to see in towns like Lancaster, York and Harrisburg” other urban infill projects, some of which involve Integrated too.

The interior of the building is now being demolished with assistance by the York County Land Bank Authority, which is staffed by the York County Economic Alliance.